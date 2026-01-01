UPPSC LT Grade Teacher exam clashes with major Magh Mela date India Jan 01, 2026

UPPSC has set the LT Grade Teachers's Recruitment Exam for January 18, 2026—which happens to be Mauni Amavasya, one of the busiest days of the Magh Mela festival.

Many candidates are worried that festival crowds and traffic restrictions could make it tough to reach their exam centers on time.