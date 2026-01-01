UPPSC LT Grade Teacher exam clashes with major Magh Mela date
UPPSC has set the LT Grade Teachers's Recruitment Exam for January 18, 2026—which happens to be Mauni Amavasya, one of the busiest days of the Magh Mela festival.
Many candidates are worried that festival crowds and traffic restrictions could make it tough to reach their exam centers on time.
Students urge UPPSC to reconsider schedule
Led by Pankaj Pandey from the Joint Competitive Students Hunkar Manch, candidates have formally asked UPPSC to shift the exam date.
They've also flagged issues with registration corrections and requested a common cut-off for eligibility tests.
The commission is expected to reply within 48 hours.
Quick look: Exam subject dates
English and Physical Education exams are set for January 18, Social Science and Biology on January 17, while Arts and Agriculture/Horticulture will be held on January 24.