Retired teacher foils ₹2cr cyber scam with quick thinking
A retired school teacher from Prayagraj narrowly avoided losing ₹2 crore to cyber scammers who accused her of money laundering.
They threatened her with arrest and "digital arrest," but thanks to alert bank staff and the police, the scam was stopped just in time.
How she caught the fraud—and what happened next
The scammers pressured her into breaking a ₹1.2 crore fixed deposit and moving ₹90 lakh, but PNB staff noticed something was off when she looked anxious and kept getting calls.
They quickly involved the cybercrime team, who found out the transfer account had been opened fraudulently.
Her accounts are now frozen for safety while police investigate further, and her account has been frozen to prevent any unauthorized transactions.