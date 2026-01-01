Retired teacher foils ₹2cr cyber scam with quick thinking

How she caught the fraud—and what happened next

The scammers pressured her into breaking a ₹1.2 crore fixed deposit and moving ₹90 lakh, but PNB staff noticed something was off when she looked anxious and kept getting calls.

They quickly involved the cybercrime team, who found out the transfer account had been opened fraudulently.

Her accounts are now frozen for safety while police investigate further.