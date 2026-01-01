Kashmir's New Year tourism bounces back after tragedy

Why does this matter?

Even after a tough year, Kashmir welcomed over 10 lakh Indian tourists and more than 21,000 international visitors in 2025.

Security has been ramped up everywhere, from highways to mountain passes, so people can celebrate safely.

Officials are hopeful for an even bigger comeback in 2026, expressing optimism that the New Year will bring more tourists to Kashmir.

The region's natural beauty and vibrant culture clearly still have a strong pull.