India launched Operation Sindoor, hitting terrorists and Pakistani air bases

Operation Sindoor spurred defense innovation

Operation Sindoor was all about using technology (drones, real-time intelligence, and precision weapons) to quickly gain air control while keeping things contained.

This shift didn't just win battles; it sparked a wave of innovation in India's defense sector. Homegrown technology like Tata's ALS-50 drone got its real test; defense budgets jumped up by over 15%; and startups are now a bigger part of the game.

The operation set a new standard for speed and teamwork in Indian military strategy, changes that are here to stay.