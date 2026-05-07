India launched Operation Sindoor, hitting terrorists and Pakistani air bases
On May 7, 2025, India kicked off Operation Sindoor, a bold new approach to military action. Instead of all-out war, India used precise strikes on terrorist bases.
Pakistan hit back at Indian cities and military sites, leading India to answer with targeted pre-dawn attacks on key Pakistani air bases.
Operation Sindoor spurred defense innovation
Operation Sindoor was all about using technology (drones, real-time intelligence, and precision weapons) to quickly gain air control while keeping things contained.
This shift didn't just win battles; it sparked a wave of innovation in India's defense sector. Homegrown technology like Tata's ALS-50 drone got its real test; defense budgets jumped up by over 15%; and startups are now a bigger part of the game.
The operation set a new standard for speed and teamwork in Indian military strategy, changes that are here to stay.