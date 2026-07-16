India launches 1st digital self-enumeration website July 17 to 31

India is rolling out its first-ever self-enumeration facility for census through digitized mode, letting you (or your family) fill in details online between July 17 and July 31, 2026.

Just head to https://se.census.gov.in/, answer 33 quick questions (should take about 15-20 minutes), and use one mobile number per household to register.

Once you are done, you will get a unique ID to show when census officials visit later.