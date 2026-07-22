India launches 1st geothermal power project in Ladakh's Puga Valley
India
Big news from Ladakh: India has started its first geothermal power project in the Puga Valley.
Led by ONGC Energy Centre, this pilot plant uses two deep wells drilled over 14,000 feet up in the mountains.
It's a big step for clean energy and brings India closer to making Ladakh carbon neutral.
India unveils National Geothermal Policy 2025
To keep the momentum going, India rolled out a new National Policy on Geothermal Energy 2025.
The country has about 10.6 gigawatts of untapped geothermal potential, with key sites in Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands among others.
Geothermal energy could be a game-changer for remote areas and is key to hitting India's net-zero emissions target by 2070.