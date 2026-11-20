India launches 1st locally made H5N1 vaccine for chickens
India just launched its very first locally made H5N1 vaccine for chickens, thanks to scientists at ICAR-National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal.
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan called it an "example of India's self-reliance."
HPAI threatens chickens and other birds
Bird flu (highly pathogenic avian influenza, or HPAI) can wipe out nearly every infected chicken, making it a serious disease affecting chickens and other birds.
This new vaccine is unveiled to protect chickens from bird flu.