India launches 2 IAF C-17s for earthquake-hit Venezuela
What's the story
India has launched two IAF C-17s for earthquake-hit Venezuela under "Operation Amistad." "Amistad" translates to "friendship" in Spanish. The C-17s, a large, highly versatile military transport aircraft, will carry relief materials, including an IA Para Field Hospital, two BHISHM Cubes and over 35 tons of relief supplies, medicines and medical equipment. The earthquakes caused massive infrastructural damage and loss of lives. According to the country's health ministry, the death toll has reached 235 with over 1,500 injured.
Twitter Post
India has launched 'Operation Amistad'
Responding swiftly to the devastating earthquake in northern Venezuela, India has launched Operation Amistad, deploying a specialised medical contingent to support humanitarian relief efforts. The 41-member team of Indian Army, from the 60 Para Field Hospital, including nine… pic.twitter.com/0c3qas4jcG— IANS (@ians_india) June 26, 2026
US
Southcom arrives in Caracas
The US Southern Command (Southcom), which oversees US forces' activity in south America, has also arrived in Caracas to oversee the Department of Defense's support for relief efforts. In a post on social media, it said it will help "support the rapid, life-saving movement of response personnel, equipment, and humanitarian assistance into affected areas." Brazil, Canada, Mexico and Turkey are also among the countries sending search-and-rescue teams and other humanitarian aid, alongside the United Nations (UN).
Emergency response
Venezuelan president declares state of emergency
Acting Venezuelan President Delcy Rodriguez has declared a state of emergency after the earthquakes. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) estimated that the first earthquake was a magnitude 7.2, followed by a 7.5 quake almost immediately after. According to the USGS, the deadly earthquakes in Venezuela were most likely triggered by a rupture in one of the country's most active seismic zones, comprising the Boconó and San Sebastián faults that run along the country's northern coast.