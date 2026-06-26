India launches 2 IAF C-17s for earthquake-hit Venezuela 

Emergency response

Venezuelan president declares state of emergency

Acting Venezuelan President Delcy Rodriguez has declared a state of emergency after the earthquakes. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) estimated that the first earthquake was a magnitude 7.2, followed by a 7.5 quake almost immediately after. According to the USGS, the deadly earthquakes in Venezuela were most likely triggered by a rupture in one of the country's most active seismic zones, comprising the Boconó and San Sebastián faults that run along the country's northern coast.