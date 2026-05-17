India launches 2027 Census self-enumeration portal, over 1.44cr households registered India May 17, 2026

India's 2027 Census is kicking off with a fresh twist: citizens can now register their own household details online for the first time ever.

The self-enumeration portal, launched on Sunday, May 17, 2026, has already seen more than 1.44 crore households across 25 states and union territories sign up, while traditional door-to-door surveys continue in other regions like Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and the MCD area within the National Capital Territory of Delhi.