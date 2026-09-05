India launches Census 2027 December 1 with weather-tailored phased schedule
India
India's next big population count, Census 2027, is kicking off December 1 in Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and non-snowy parts of Uttarakhand.
The main counting will run until January 4, with a quick revisional round from January 5-9.
This rollout is all about getting accurate numbers while working around local weather.
Census self-enumeration November 16-30
If you live in these states, you can fill out your own census details from November 16 to November 30 (super handy if you want to skip the door-to-door visit).
Snow-bound regions of Uttarakhand are not included right now because of tough weather conditions.
The phased schedule aims to make sure everyone gets counted fairly and on time.