India launches Census 2027 phase with ₹4,102cr for housing mapping
India's Census 2027 just kicked off with a massive ₹4,102 crore funding for its first phase.
This stage is all about mapping homes and collecting housing data, and most states and union territories have already wrapped it up.
The rest are expected to finish by September this year.
Census 2027 includes 1st caste enumeration
The funds are being used to train staff, build infrastructure, and pay census workers.
Up next is Population Enumeration, with the 1 September 2026 start applying to the UT of Ladakh and the snow-bound non-synchronous areas of the UT of Jammu & Kashmir and the snow-bound non-synchronous areas of the States of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, which includes India's caste enumeration for the first time in Independent India, covering 40 details about each person.
The entire project aims to wrap up by February 2027 and will create around 1.02 crore man-days of employment at the local levels.