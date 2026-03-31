India launches census April 1 to count over 1.4 billion

Census surveys housing then demographic details

The census rolls out in two phases: first up is a survey on housing and basic amenities (using both in-person visits and a multilingual app) running through September; then comes the deep dive into demographic details, including caste info last fully recorded in 1931.

Weather plays a role too: places like Jammu and Kashmir will start early to beat the snow, with an October deadline there.

All told, it's a major push to map India's diversity so future planning actually fits real needs.