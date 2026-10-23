India launches development phase for 30 million tons fish production
India has launched the development phase of a big plan to ramp up fish production to 30 million tons over the next five years.
Formally launched by Union Fisheries Secretary Dr Abhilaksh Likhi, the move is set to support small-scale fishers, push for eco-friendly practices, and bump up seafood exports to ₹1.25 lakh crore.
Global partners help climate resilient fisheries
This action plan, put together with help from global partners, focuses on making fisheries more climate-resilient and improving how fish get from water to plate.
It also aims to address important issues like fishing rights, gender equality, and disaster risks.
As Dr. Abhilaksh Likhi puts it, the sector could serve as a model for the FAO to collaborate, pilot region-specific approaches, and take the learnings to wider geographies.