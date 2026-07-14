India launches E20 fuel sales to cut oil imports
India now sells E20 fuel (a mix of 20% ethanol and 80% gasoline) to help cut down on oil imports and push for cleaner energy.
It's a big step in the Ethanol Blending Program, but not without controversy.
Some consumers have raised concerns, so the government dropped an FAQ on July 10 to clear things up.
Maruti Suzuki finds no E20 problems
E20 promises less pollution and better engine performance, but some worry it could cause engine corrosion.
Maruti Suzuki ran tests with E20 in cars made for older blends and found no problems.
The government says you might notice slightly lower mileage: commuting could cost about 3% to 5% more.
Ethanol costs ₹71.86 per liter, which helps farmers earn fairly, but E20 can be pricier than gasoline when oil prices are low, and cheaper if oil gets expensive.