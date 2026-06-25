India launches 'Easy Connect' hub-and-spoke system to cut foreign transit
India just launched a hub-and-spoke system to help people from smaller cities catch international flights more easily.
Now, you can do all your immigration and check-in stuff at your local airport before connecting through big hubs like Delhi.
The goal? Cut down on using foreign transit hubs and turn India into a major player in global air travel by 2047.
Air India's Varanasi-Delhi 'Easy Connect' begins
The first "Easy Connect" route started with Air India's Varanasi-Delhi flight, linking travelers to London, Dubai, Singapore, and Frankfurt.
Over the next six weeks, six more cities will join this network, with Delhi as the main hub thanks to its strong connections, making international trips smoother for folks across India.
Government seeks more international passengers
The government wants more international passengers flying with Indian carriers instead of switching planes in places like Dubai or Singapore.
This shift is expected to boost local airlines, create around 16 million jobs by 2047, and bring in about $1.4 trillion in economic benefits, all while making India a top transit spot worldwide.