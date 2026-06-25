India launches 'Easy Connect' hub-and-spoke system to cut foreign transit India Jun 25, 2026

India just launched a hub-and-spoke system to help people from smaller cities catch international flights more easily.

Now, you can do all your immigration and check-in stuff at your local airport before connecting through big hubs like Delhi.

The goal? Cut down on using foreign transit hubs and turn India into a major player in global air travel by 2047.