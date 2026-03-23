India launches free AI skilling initiative for creators

India just kicked off a National AI Skilling Initiative to train 15,000 young creators and media pros, completely free, through the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT). Supported by Google and YouTube, it's all about helping people level up in animation, VFX, gaming, and digital storytelling so India can make its mark in the creative economy.

What to expect in the training The program rolls out in two phases:

First up (March-June 2026), you'll get basics like AI literacy and Google Career Certificates.

Then from July to December, it's hands-on time in major cities with tools like Gemini and Vertex AI, plus tips on storytelling and YouTube success.

AI can help creators tell richer stories This move is about turning India into a global content powerhouse—not just a consumer.

As YouTube's Gunjan Soni puts it, AI can help creators tell richer stories and reach new audiences.

IICT's Vishwas Deoskar says the focus is on real-world skills you'll actually use.