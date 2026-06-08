India launches Great Nicobar plan to secure Indian Ocean routes
India is rolling out a major development plan on Great Nicobar Island, aiming to strengthen its maritime presence and keep an eye on the Indian Ocean.
The project features a new cargo port, naval airfield, power plant, and township, right near the crucial Six Degree Channel and Malacca Strait.
This move is designed to give India more control over key shipping routes and reduce dependence on foreign ports.
Over ₹2,200cr conservation, tribes spared
Alongside the infrastructure push, India has set aside over ₹2,200 crore for wildlife conservation in this sensitive region.
Officials have also promised that indigenous tribal communities will not be physically displaced—a step meant to address concerns from environmental and human rights groups.
India aims to boost Indo-Pacific influence
By building up Great Nicobar Island, India hopes to boost its long-term influence in the Indo-Pacific.
Defense insiders call it a smart blend of strategy, economic growth, and ecological responsibility, helping India stand strong against rising competition in the region.