India launches Great Nicobar plan to secure Indian Ocean routes India Jun 08, 2026

India is rolling out a major development plan on Great Nicobar Island, aiming to strengthen its maritime presence and keep an eye on the Indian Ocean.

The project features a new cargo port, naval airfield, power plant, and township, right near the crucial Six Degree Channel and Malacca Strait.

This move is designed to give India more control over key shipping routes and reduce dependence on foreign ports.