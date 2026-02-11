India launches massive drug drive to eliminate elephantiasis
India's Health Minister JP Nadda has launched a massive drug drive aiming to end lymphatic filariasis—also known as elephantiasis—three years ahead of the global deadline.
The campaign is rolling out in 124 districts across 12 states where the disease still lingers.
New approach in tackling the disease
Filariasis is still a big problem in parts of India, with hundreds of thousands living with painful swelling and complications.
This new approach shifts to a unified annual mass drug administration targeting the eligible population, replacing biannual rounds.
Nadda says getting the eligible population to take the medicine, with help from local leaders, could finally break the cycle and ease both health and financial struggles for families.
Five strategies are now being used to tackle the disease
Instead of two rounds a year, there's now one unified annual push backed by five strategies: ensuring high drug-consumption coverage among the eligible population, helping those already sick manage symptoms, fighting mosquitoes that spread it, better coordination between agencies, and encouraging new ideas to speed up elimination.