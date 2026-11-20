India launches MLFF toll lanes with FASTag and plate recognition
India's highways are getting a tech upgrade with the new Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) system.
Now, cars can breeze through toll plazas without stopping, thanks to license plate recognition and FASTag.
The first MLFF lane launched in Gujarat this May, and it's already running at seven spots, including major ones in Delhi-NCR and Rajasthan.
MLFF processed over 11 million trips
Since launch, MLFF has processed more than 11 million trips and collected ₹1.47 billion in tolls.
Even though about 10% of payments hit snags (and get e-notices), FASTag still handles most of the money.
The National Highways Authority wants to take this further by adding MLFF to 104 more plazas soon, hoping to cut down on fuel waste, save time, and make road trips smoother for everyone.