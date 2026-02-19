India launches new AI framework at global summit
At the AI Impact Summit 2026, PM Modi shared India's big plan to make artificial intelligence (AI) work for everyone—not just a select few.
He launched the 'MANAV Vision,' a new framework focused on keeping AI ethical, inclusive, and in line with what society actually needs.
The event brought together over 500 global tech leaders and 150 academics, all looking to shape how AI grows in the future.
MANAV stands for moral systems, accountable governance, and more
'MANAV' stands for Moral systems, Accountable governance, National data sovereignty, Accessible inclusivity, and Valid legality.
Basically, it's about making sure AI is fair, responsible, and benefits all citizens.
Modi summed it up by emphasizing "democratization" and a human-centric approach, saying AI should be "accessible and inclusive," with the goal that technology should always serve humanity first.