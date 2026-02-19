India launches new AI framework at global summit India Feb 19, 2026

At the AI Impact Summit 2026, PM Modi shared India's big plan to make artificial intelligence (AI) work for everyone—not just a select few.

He launched the 'MANAV Vision,' a new framework focused on keeping AI ethical, inclusive, and in line with what society actually needs.

The event brought together over 500 global tech leaders and 150 academics, all looking to shape how AI grows in the future.