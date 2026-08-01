India launches online census in West Bengal, self registration opens
India
India just launched its first-ever online census, starting in West Bengal.
Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari set the ball rolling by signing himself up on se.census.gov.in.
Until August 15, anyone in the state can log in and fill out their own details, no paperwork needed.
Officials will collect household amenities data
From August 16 to September 14, officials will collect information about people's homes and amenities.
Adhikari promised everyone's data stays private and is only used for planning and development.
He also pointed out that this digital approach should make it way easier to access government schemes: less hassle with documents!
He clarified that the census exercise and illegal immigration are separate.