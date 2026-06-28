India launches Operation Amistad to aid Venezuela after earthquakes

BHISHM Cubes can treat 200 patients

The Indian Army's field hospital team, nine doctors, and plenty of medical gear will provide emergency care and surgeries right where it's needed most.

The BHISHM Cubes are modular hospitals from the Aarogya Maitri Project that can quickly turn into a full setup for up to 200 patients, offering intensive care and diagnostics.

It's a big show of solidarity from India as Venezuela works through this crisis.