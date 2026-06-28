India launches Operation Amistad to aid Venezuela after earthquakes
India just kicked off Operation Amistad to support Venezuela after powerful earthquakes hit on June 24, leaving millions in need.
On June 27, two Indian Air Force planes transited through Abidjan en route to Venezuela with 35 tons of relief supplies, a 41-member Army medical team, and two high-tech BHISHM Cubes to boost disaster response.
BHISHM Cubes can treat 200 patients
The Indian Army's field hospital team, nine doctors, and plenty of medical gear will provide emergency care and surgeries right where it's needed most.
The BHISHM Cubes are modular hospitals from the Aarogya Maitri Project that can quickly turn into a full setup for up to 200 patients, offering intensive care and diagnostics.
It's a big show of solidarity from India as Venezuela works through this crisis.