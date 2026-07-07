India launches PMRC scheme to bring Indian-origin researchers home

PMRC supports 120+ researchers

The scheme will support more than 120 researchers over the five years beginning in 2026-27, offering up to ₹4 crore per person for five years at top Indian institutions.

It's open to early-career Ph.D.s, mid-career scientists, and senior experts.

Research areas include hot topics like AI, clean energy, semiconductors, biotech, space tech, and quantum computing, all part of India's big push to become a global innovation leader by 2047.