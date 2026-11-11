India launches Sea Vigil-26 coastal security exercise starting in Mumbai
India just kicked off Sea Vigil-26, a nationwide coastal security exercise starting in Mumbai.
Led by the Navy, this operation brings together 21 agencies from six ministries and runs in two phases: November 11-17 for defense checks, then November 18-19 for follow-up drills.
Sea Vigil covers coastline and EEZ
Conceptualized in 2018 in the aftermath of the 2008 (26/11) Mumbai attacks, Sea Vigil now covers the entire coastline and exclusive economic zone.
It's not just about ships: coastal police, customs, local communities, and ministries like Defence and Home Affairs are all involved.
Sea Vigil is also a build-up to the Indian Navy's biennial Theatre Level Readiness Operational Exercise (TROPEX).