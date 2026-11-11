India launches Sea Vigil-26 coastal security exercise starting in Mumbai

Conceptualized in 2018 in the aftermath of the 2008 (26/11) Mumbai attacks, Sea Vigil now covers the entire coastline and exclusive economic zone.

It's not just about ships: coastal police, customs, local communities, and ministries like Defence and Home Affairs are all involved.

Sea Vigil is also a build-up to the Indian Navy's biennial Theatre Level Readiness Operational Exercise (TROPEX).