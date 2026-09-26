India launches Tarang Shakti 2026 in Jodhpur with 40-plus countries
India just kicked off Tarang Shakti 2026, a huge multinational air force drill at Jodhpur Air Force Station.
With more than 40 countries participating, including the US France, and the U.A.E. the event is all about teaming up to sharpen joint military skills and boost security in the Pacific region.
The action runs from September 26 to October 12.
US F-35s debut in Jodhpur
This year's exercise features some serious hardware: the US brought its F-35 fighter jets for their first appearance here, while France sent Rafales and a big support crew as part of Mission Pegase.
The U.A.E. joined in with F-16s, and India is fielding its own Rafales, Sukhoi-30s, surveillance planes, and refueling tankers.
The opening day saw US Ambassador Sergio Gor join American and Indian airmen at Jodhpur Air Force Station, something India has been focused on since launching Tarang Shakti back in 2024.