India launches UNSC 2028-29 campaign with S Jaishankar July 13
India
India is officially starting its campaign for a non-permanent seat at the U.N. Security Council (UNSC) for 2028-29 on July 13.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will lead the launch in New York after his Gulf visit, aiming to boost India's global influence during a time of energy crises and shifting international politics.
India faces Tajikistan for Asia-Pacific seat
India is up against Tajikistan for the Asia-Pacific spot, with both countries rallying support from different corners:
India has friends like the US Fiji, Austria, and Sri Lanka, while Tajikistan is backed by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.
With both nations also part of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, upcoming summits could be game-changers in this diplomatic race.