India left about 300GWh of renewables unused, Ember says
India
India's push for clean energy hit a snag this year: about 300 gigawatt-hours of renewable power went unused in just the first quarter, mostly because the grid couldn't handle it.
On March 30 alone, enough green electricity to light up five million homes was left sitting idle, according to Ember's latest report.
Northern and western India faced bottlenecks
The losses weren't spread evenly: Northern and Western India faced major bottlenecks while the South managed better thanks to smarter grid coordination.
Plus, delays in transmission projects could slow down the rollout of new renewable capacity by as much as 20 gigawatts.
Ember suggests battery storage at pooling stations could help fix these issues and keep more clean energy flowing.