India lists Mohammad Mussadiq as JeM terrorist under UAPA law
India
The Indian government has officially labeled Mohammad Mussadiq, a key figure in Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), as a terrorist under the UAPA law.
Announced on July 4, 2026, this move targets the 38-year-old from Pakistan, also known as Doctor or Sajjad.
Accused of aiding cross border terrorism
Mussadiq is accused of helping terrorists cross into Jammu and Kashmir and planning attacks like the Sunjwan strike in 2022.
Authorities say he has been smuggling weapons with drones and recruiting young people online for JeM.
By adding him to the UAPA list, India hopes to break up his networks and push back against cross-border terrorism.