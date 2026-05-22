India logs 2nd-highest power demand at 267.45 GW amid 47°C
India
India just saw its second-highest power demand ever, 267.45 gigawatts on Friday afternoon, right after breaking records on Thursday.
With temperatures climbing past 47 degrees Celsius in several regions, people cranked up their air conditioners and coolers, pushing electricity use way up across the country.
Coal 63%/Solar 22% reserves 50 million+
To meet this massive demand, coal provided most of the energy (63%), while solar chipped in with 22%. Hydro, wind, and nuclear made up the rest.
Thermal plants are well-stocked too, holding more than 50 million tons of coal to keep things running during these extreme heat waves.