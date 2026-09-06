India looks to set up SMRs in Andaman and Nicobar
India
India is looking to set up Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands to keep up with rising energy needs, especially as big new projects pop up.
Recently, experts from Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) and the Department of Atomic Energy checked out sites across three districts to see where these mini-nuclear plants could go.
SMRs to support Great Nicobar Project
These SMRs are meant to fuel some huge upcoming developments: think a new international shipping terminal, an airport, and deep-water ports.
The plan also ties into the ambitious Great Nicobar Project near the busy Strait of Malacca, making sure India's only tri-service command can protect key sea routes while supporting growth in the islands.