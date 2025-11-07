India makes its own calls on national security: Rajnath Singh
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says India makes its own calls on national security and nuclear testing—no outside pressure allowed.
"We will do what we feel is the right thing to do — at the right time," he told Network18, responding to recent claims about Pakistan's nuclear activities.
No outside pressure allowed in nuclear policy
Singh doubled down on India's independence in nuclear policy, making it clear that any decisions—especially about testing—will be based purely on what's best for the country.
He emphasized that India won't let the US, Pakistan, or anyone else influence its choices.
Singh also shared details about Operation Sindoor near LoC
He also shared details about Operation Sindoor near the Line of Control, saying Indian forces only targeted terrorists—not civilians—and wrapped up once objectives were met.
On the ceasefire with Pakistan, Singh dismissed any talk of third-party involvement, calling it a direct agreement between both countries.