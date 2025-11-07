Next Article
Monkey business at Bengaluru airport: Primates stroll in terminal
India
Recently, two monkeys wandered into Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport Terminal 2, surprising travelers as they explored garden areas and even the smoking zone.
Passengers snapped photos and videos, which quickly made the rounds on social media.
How the unusual incident was handled
The airport's wildlife team acted fast—both monkeys were safely caught and relocated to Nandi Hills by the forest department.
Officials say the animals likely slipped in from nearby Devanahalli through an open area.
Importantly, all flights ran smoothly during the whole episode.
The viral moment
It's not every day you see monkeys at an airport!
This unusual visit sparked plenty of online chatter but also prompted tighter security to keep future animal guests out.