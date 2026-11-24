India, Malaysia hold Harimau Shakti 2026 in Ipoh on UAS
India and Malaysia are teaming up for Harimau Shakti 2026, a joint military exercise running from November 19-30 in Ipoh, Malaysia.
This year, it's all about drone warfare and cutting-edge tech: soldiers from both countries will get hands-on with unmanned aerial systems (UAS) and learn how to counter them.
Sessions cover drone teamwork intelligence sharing
Beyond the cool tech, the exercise is about working better together.
Sessions will cover teamwork between humans and drones, smarter intelligence sharing, and using geospatial tools for planning.
By focusing on these new skills, both armies hope to boost their cooperation and stay ready for modern security challenges.