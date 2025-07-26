India, Maldives discuss free trade agreement during Modi's visit

More jobs, trade, and travel between the 2 countries

This visit isn't just about handshakes—India and the Maldives are now talking about a Free Trade Agreement that could mean more jobs, trade, and travel between the two countries.

They kicked off new roads and drainage projects in Addu city, celebrated 60 years of friendship with special stamps, and India handed over thousands of homes plus vehicles for Maldivian security.

There's also fresh teamwork on climate change, digital payments, housing, and keeping the Indian Ocean safe—so both countries can grow together.