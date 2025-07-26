Manipur: Over 90 firearms seized in raid across 5 districts
Security forces in Manipur just pulled off a big arms bust, recovering 90 firearms, grenades, and explosives during coordinated raids across five districts.
This is part of ongoing efforts to get back weapons that were stolen when ethnic clashes broke out on May 3.
The state police teamed up with CRPF, BSF, and Assam Rifles for these operations.
More than 6,000 guns have gone missing
Among the seized items were AK rifles, a light machine gun, pistols, hand grenades, IEDs, and plenty of ammo—showing just how heavily armed some groups had become.
Similar raids earlier this month led to over 200 more weapons being recovered from other districts.
Since the violence began in May, more than 6,000 guns have gone missing from government armories—so these recoveries are a step toward calming things down and restoring order.