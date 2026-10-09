India mandates 15-day reports and 30-day baseline studies for devices
India
India just rolled out new rules for keeping medical devices safe.
Now, hospitals have to report serious device issues within 15 days using digital systems.
Plus, if a device gets recalled by foreign regulators, monitoring centers need to do a quick 30-day baseline studies.
Indian hospitals appoint officers and committees
Hospitals will now appoint special officers and set up monthly review committees to keep tabs on device safety.
Front-line health care workers are getting trained to spot risks early.
Industry leaders like Rajiv Nath say the changes make sense as long as the rules match the actual risk level, while health experts believe these steps will boost accountability and make care safer for everyone.