India mandates Air Suvidha form for incoming travelers amid Ebola

You'll need to submit the form within 24 hours before arriving in India (doing it during web check-in is best).

Have your passport handy and be ready to list everywhere you've been in the last 21 days, including layovers. Don't forget your contact info.

Once done, download the acknowledgment; you may be asked to show it at airport health desks when you arrive.

Airport Port Health Officer might do extra screenings based on what you share and all to keep everyone safer.