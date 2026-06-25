India mandates online Air Suvidha form before deboarding Ebola-affected-country travelers
India
Starting June 25, 2026, anyone flying to India from or transiting through an Ebola-affected country now has to fill out the Air Suvidha Self-Declaration Form online before deboarding.
This replaces the old paper forms and aims to make health checks faster and safer, especially after WHO declared Ebola a public health emergency of international concern.
India pledges $10 million to Africa
India is pitching in with $10 million to help Africa tackle Ebola.
Health Minister JP Nadda shared this at an African Union summit, highlighting that India has already sent 45 tons of medical supplies and will keep providing essentials like medicines and diagnostic kits based on what's needed.
The focus is also on technical cooperation and building stronger health systems together.