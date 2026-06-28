India mandates QR and bar codes to curb counterfeit medicines
India is rolling out a new rule: vaccines, anti-cancer drugs, narcotics, addictive medications, and antimicrobials will soon need QR codes or bar codes.
The idea is to make it way harder for fake medicines to slip through by tracking each pack from the factory all the way to you.
This system is already working for big brands like Aciloc and Calpol.
India sets QR code deadlines
The deadline to get QR codes on vaccines, narcotics, and anti-cancer drugs is July 2027; for antimicrobials it is July 2028.
These codes will carry key information like product name, batch number, and expiration date, making recalls easier and helping trace any problems fast.
While smaller companies might feel the pinch with costs (especially those making affordable generics), this move could boost India's global reputation for safe medicines.