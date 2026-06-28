India mandates QR and bar codes to curb counterfeit medicines India Jun 28, 2026

India is rolling out a new rule: vaccines, anti-cancer drugs, narcotics, addictive medications, and antimicrobials will soon need QR codes or bar codes.

The idea is to make it way harder for fake medicines to slip through by tracking each pack from the factory all the way to you.

This system is already working for big brands like Aciloc and Calpol.