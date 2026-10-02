India maps 28 landmarks in Ladakh with official names 

Karun Pir, Drak Karpo and Zolmori mountains; Chapchingle Pass and Shachmirk Pass; Parpik and Skamari glaciers; and the Shkorga Valley are also included in the list.

The list also includes locations in Chinese-occupied territories such as Dehra Compass, which is located in the disputed Aksai Chin region claimed by China.

Other features include Guru Rinpoche Lake, Yangpa River, and Hot Spring.

The government hopes this exercise will ensure accurate identification of these locations and increase public awareness about their significance.