India marks 94th Air Force Day, leaders praise air warriors
India
India just marked its 94th Air Force Day, celebrating the Indian Air Force (IAF)'s legacy since 1932.
President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan gave a heartfelt shout-out to air warriors, veterans, and their families, recognizing how much they do to keep India's skies safe.
Murmu highlights IAF professionalism, humanitarian role
President Murmu highlighted the IAF's professionalism and courage, calling out missions like Operation Sindoor as proof of their skill.
She also praised their role in humanitarian efforts, saying the nation draws real pride from their commitment, both in defense and when people need urgent help.