India marks 94th Air Force Day with Hindon parade
India
India just marked its 94th Air Force Day, celebrating the IAF's journey since 1932.
The day will conduct a parade at Hindon Air Force Station near Delhi, with top officers in attendance.
Both Prime Minister Modi and President Murmu sent heartfelt wishes to Air Force personnel, recognizing their dedication.
PM Modi, President Murmu praise IAF
Prime Minister Modi praised the "Air Warriors" for their commitment to keeping India's skies safe.
President Murmu also applauded the IAF's readiness and bravery, giving a special mention to Operation Sindoor as proof of their precision and courage.