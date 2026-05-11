India marks National Technology Day honoring 1998 Pokhran-II milestone

Modi praises scientists, industry backs AI

This year, Prime Minister Modi gave a shout-out to the scientists behind Pokhran II and highlighted how technology is key for a self-reliant India.

Industry leaders joined in too: Lenovo's S K Venkataraghavan said almost all companies are set to invest more in AI, while others like Saahil Kumar from Sonova talked about making technology easy for everyone.

For Anup Cheruvathoor of Qubo, it's all about using innovation to solve real problems and supporting proudly made in India products.