India marks National Technology Day honoring 1998 Pokhran-II milestone
Every May 11, India marks National Technology Day to celebrate its big leaps in science and technology.
The date goes back to 1998, when India became a nuclear-capable nation after the Pokhran II tests, a move that changed the country's standing on the world stage.
The day was first celebrated in 1999 under then-Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
Modi praises scientists, industry backs AI
This year, Prime Minister Modi gave a shout-out to the scientists behind Pokhran II and highlighted how technology is key for a self-reliant India.
Industry leaders joined in too: Lenovo's S K Venkataraghavan said almost all companies are set to invest more in AI, while others like Saahil Kumar from Sonova talked about making technology easy for everyone.
For Anup Cheruvathoor of Qubo, it's all about using innovation to solve real problems and supporting proudly made in India products.