India matches 37.49L tons urea output amid West Asia crisis

Government logistics support 193L+ Kharif stocks

Other key fertilizers like DAP (4.79 lakh tons), NPK (12.69 lakh tons), and SSP (7.4 lakh tons) also held steady, and there's a global tender out for even more phosphatic fertilizers to keep things on track.

For Kharif 2026, stocks are looking comfortable at over 193 lakh tons, thanks to smart logistics by the government, so no worries about shortages or price hikes for Indian consumers right now.