India matches 37.49L tons urea output amid West Asia crisis
Even with the West Asia crisis, India's urea production stayed strong this spring, matching last year's numbers at 37.49 lakh tons for March-April 2026.
To make sure farmers don't face shortages during the Kharif season, the government also secured 37 lakh tons of imported urea through a global tender to meet the urea shortfall.
In total, domestic fertilizer output hit 62.37 lakh tons, with imports adding another 15.39 lakh tons.
Government logistics support 193L+ Kharif stocks
Other key fertilizers like DAP (4.79 lakh tons), NPK (12.69 lakh tons), and SSP (7.4 lakh tons) also held steady, and there's a global tender out for even more phosphatic fertilizers to keep things on track.
For Kharif 2026, stocks are looking comfortable at over 193 lakh tons, thanks to smart logistics by the government, so no worries about shortages or price hikes for Indian consumers right now.