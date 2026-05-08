India may ask PNG households surrender LPG amid policy rollout India May 08, 2026

If your home has a Piped Natural Gas (PNG) connection, you might have to surrender your LPG cylinder connection.

This is part of the "One Household, One Gas Connection" policy rolling out across India by authorities, with providers like Indane, Bharat Gas, and HP Gas.

The goal? To stop black marketing and make sure LPG cylinders reach only those who truly need them.