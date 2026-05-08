India may ask PNG households surrender LPG amid policy rollout
If your home has a Piped Natural Gas (PNG) connection, you might have to surrender your LPG cylinder connection.
This is part of the "One Household, One Gas Connection" policy rolling out across India by authorities, with providers like Indane, Bharat Gas, and HP Gas.
The goal? To stop black marketing and make sure LPG cylinders reach only those who truly need them.
Verify PNG status and check provider
This move comes as global fuel supplies face pressure from Middle East tensions.
If you're unsure about your status or need to surrender your LPG connection, just check with your gas provider online or through their app.
Surrendering means contacting your distributor, submitting a request, and returning the cylinder and regulator; just double-check that you actually have PNG before making any moves!