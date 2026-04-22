India may cap hospital markups on syringes and pacemakers

India insurers face rising medical inflation

Medical inflation is climbing fast (about 14% to 15% each year), which means health insurance premiums could go up by 10% to 15% in the next year or so.

Still, investors see potential: insurtech startup Plum just landed ₹193 crore from Peak XV Partners.

Plus, new rules now allow 100% foreign investment in insurance, which should help boost coverage and keep things moving forward for everyone.