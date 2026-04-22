India may cap hospital markups on syringes and pacemakers
India
India might put a cap on how much hospitals can charge for medical devices like syringes and pacemakers, aiming to make bills less painful for patients and insurers.
The health ministry hopes this move will stop overcharging and bring more transparency to what people actually pay at the hospital.
India insurers face rising medical inflation
Medical inflation is climbing fast (about 14% to 15% each year), which means health insurance premiums could go up by 10% to 15% in the next year or so.
Still, investors see potential: insurtech startup Plum just landed ₹193 crore from Peak XV Partners.
Plus, new rules now allow 100% foreign investment in insurance, which should help boost coverage and keep things moving forward for everyone.