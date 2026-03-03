India may join France-led Future Combat Air System (FCAS) program
At the recent India-France Defense Dialogue in Bengaluru, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh pitched for India to join the Future Combat Air System (FCAS)—a cutting-edge fighter jet program led by France, Germany, and Spain.
FCAS aims to blend manned jets with drones and advanced tech across air, land, sea, space, and cyber.
Right now, India is positioning itself as a backup partner if internal European disputes stall progress.
What joining FCAS could mean for India
If India joins FCAS, it could fast-track its own stealth fighter ambitions while bringing serious business and tech upgrades for both countries.
For France, teaming up with India means bigger orders and lower costs; for India, it's access to next-level aviation tech—plus it builds on existing collaborations like the AMCA engine project with French firm Safran.
With India's defense exports booming and new jets on the horizon, this partnership could be a win-win for both sides.