India may join France-led Future Combat Air System (FCAS) program

What joining FCAS could mean for India

If India joins FCAS, it could fast-track its own stealth fighter ambitions while bringing serious business and tech upgrades for both countries.

For France, teaming up with India means bigger orders and lower costs; for India, it's access to next-level aviation tech—plus it builds on existing collaborations like the AMCA engine project with French firm Safran.

With India's defense exports booming and new jets on the horizon, this partnership could be a win-win for both sides.