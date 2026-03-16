India may roll back penalties for renewable energy producers
India is thinking about dialing back tough new penalties for wind and solar energy producers.
The move comes after renewable companies warned that stricter rules (meant to tighten how much their power output can vary) could seriously hurt their earnings.
Industry groups say the proposed changes, set for April 2026, would be hard to meet because weather forecasts aren't always reliable.
Impact on India's clean energy goals
If these harsh rules go through, some wind projects could lose nearly one-half of their revenue, making it tougher for India to hit its big clean energy goals by 2030.
The government's own renewable energy ministry has asked for a delay, highlighting how important it is to balance grid stability with supporting green growth—especially since storage solutions like batteries are still limited.
This debate shows just how tricky (and crucial) the shift to more sustainable power really is.