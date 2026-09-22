India Meteorological Department: Deep depression over Bay of Bengal intensifying
India
Heads up if you're on the East Coast: the India Meteorological Department (IMD) says a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal is getting stronger.
As of Tuesday evening, it was about 210km from Puri, Odisha, and 220km from Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, moving west-northwestwards.
Andhra Odisha coast crossing expected
The system is expected to cross the Andhra-Odisha coast between Visakhapatnam and Gopalpur by the night of September 23, 2026.
If you're in the area, keep an eye out for updates and stay safe.