India Meteorological Department expects normal northeast monsoon in Tamil Nadu

The northeast monsoon, which accounts for a substantial share of Tamil Nadu's annual rainfall, is set to kick off in the third week of October. The state's been hotter than usual lately.

Mohapatra also mentioned that strong El Nino conditions and a neutral Indian Ocean Dipole could shape how the rains play out this season.

Plus, a north-south trough extending up to Gulf of Mannar may bring heavy showers to places like Nilgiris and Coimbatore soon, while Chennai can expect temperatures hovering around 36 to 37 Celsius.